Rose Byrne Reveals Most Annoying Question She Gets From Fans: ‘I’m Going To Snap’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rose Byrne does not want to answer fans’ burning questions about kangaroos, or any other Australian wildlife for that matter.

The Sydney-born “Like a Boss” star admitted that she’s “going to snap” if she keeps getting asked about the animals that are native to her home country.

RELATED: Rose Byrne On ‘Nurturing’ Kristen Wiig Becoming A Mom

While Byrne was raised down under, she is now based out of New York.

Speaking with Laura Brown, on InStyle’s “Ladies First” podcast, Byrne revealed, “People are just fascinated with the Australian outback and the wildlife.”

The 41-year-old star continued, “It’s as foreign to me as it is to them, because I grew up in the city.”

RELATED: Twitter Comes To The Defence Of Rose Byrne After She Is Misquoted

“I’m a city mouse,” she told Brown, who is also an expat.

“One day are you just gonna snap?” asked the host.

“Yeah I am,” joked Byrne. “I’m going to snap. If you ask me about a kangaroo…”

Byrne and longtime partner Bobby Cannavale are parents to sons Rafa, 3, and Rocco, 5.

RELATED: Rose Byrne And Bobby Cannavale Think Their Kids Are Plotting Against Them

During the pandemic, the comedian shared how “alcohol, drugs and porn” had been helping her to cope with quarantine.