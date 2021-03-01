Kim Kardashian Reacts To Fans Using Photo Of Her Sleeping With Mouth Open As Their Profile Pic

There’s a new photo of Kim Kardashian getting around.

Kardashian’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared a photo of the SKIMS founder sleeping with her mouth open while getting her hair done, and it wasn’t long before the photo went viral.

“I love u Kim,” Appleton captioned the pic.

Fans loved it too, and quickly started changing their profile pics to that photo. The mom of 4 caught on to the social media trend, making note of the LOL moment on Twitter.

“OMG everyone’s profile pics I’m crying!!!” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

OMG everyone’s profile pics I’m crying!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2021

The reality TV star is clearly laughing along with her fans, but we can’t blame her for sneaking in a quick nap, that lady is busy!

Kardashian has kept it light on social media since news of her divorce from husband, Kanye West, was announced.

The documents were filed on Feb. 22. with Kardashian citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and the date of separation is listed as “TBD.” According to their prenup, all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property. Kardashian is also asking the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to either party.

A source previously told ET that there is “no drama” between 40-year-old Kardashian and 43-year-old West, while another source noted that their divorce has been a long time coming.

Watch the video below to see how Kardashian is healing since filing for divorce.

