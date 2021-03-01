Victoria Larson Confronts Matt James Over Their Dramatic Split During ‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’

“Queen” Victoria Larson had an emotional reunion with Matt James during “The Bachelor: Women Tell All“.

The 28-year-old confronted James about how he dealt with their split, which happened during the Feb. 1 episode of the series.

“I’m so grateful for the experience and I have learned a lot so I’m grateful for you,” she began. “It’s been hard watching the show back because yes, I was involved in drama and that was a really hard learning experience because I do feel like I could’ve had a shot at more of a romance.”

Larson continued, “With my exit, it kind of just hurt my feelings how I saw you said, like, I need to self-reflect and ‘I have no words for her,’ because I felt like I had done my best to open up and I just have a tremendous fear of rejection. So, that was why my exit was just a little dramatic. I was going through just levels of pain at that time.”

The former flight attendant was accused of bullying other contestants during her time on the show.

“When people ask me about you, I have nothing but good things to say about you,” replied James. “I apologize if you felt offended that night.”

Larson responded, “I really was so grateful for you at the beginning of the show airing because that seriously helped me through so much.”

James added, “I feel like I dropped the ball on our relationship because there was a lot more there that I felt like I could’ve done for you that I didn’t get the chance to.”

“The Bachelor” airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.