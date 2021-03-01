Fans Are Divided Over Saweetie’s Ranch And Spaghetti Combination

Click to share this via email

Saweetie raised some eyebrows with her choice of spaghetti topping.

It isn’t the first time her choice of food has been questioned, having previously been filmed putting ramen in a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or a burger full of fries.

Saweetie made sum wild McDonald’s concoction today 😭 pic.twitter.com/tpcJ5s03Vq — Jay Jay DJ Critical (@JJ_DjCritical) June 26, 2020

The only way to make ramen. pic.twitter.com/m27Ew00e44 — 220 (@Saweetie) September 23, 2020

A new video of the “Tap In” rapper went around of her pouring ranch dressing on her pasta.

Addressing the comments about her food, Saweeite joked, “Y’all must’ve had a boring a** childhood.”

wtf was yall eating growin up??? Y’all must’ve had a boring ass childhood 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — 220 (@Saweetie) March 2, 2021

While there was certainly a number of people who questioned putting ranch on spaghetti, there was an equal amount who also enjoy the flavour combination.

Spaghetti is my favorite food & yes I put ranch in it dammit @Saweetie a real one lol https://t.co/94c225GZGU — 🐻 (@CordaleMuzik) March 1, 2021

ok ik y’all feel like saweetie is bringing quirky back but ranch on spaghetti is actually good lmaoo — Lil A🦋💙 (@arifanclxb) March 1, 2021

Ranch goes on spaghetti — Erica Banks (@realericabanks) March 1, 2021

Ranch is spaghetti is actually good just like ranch on pizza. Please don’t knock it til you try it. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) March 1, 2021

I’m watching y’all make fun of Saweetie like I don’t put ranch on my spaghetti too 😩 pic.twitter.com/WFgFOEznuc — 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚊💜 (@_theeunicorn_) March 2, 2021