Fans Are Divided Over Saweetie’s Ranch And Spaghetti Combination

Saweetie raised some eyebrows with her choice of spaghetti topping.
It isn’t the first time her choice of food has been questioned, having previously been filmed putting ramen in a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or a burger full of fries.
RELATED: Saweetie Wants To Perform The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Could Definitely See That In My Future’
Saweetie made sum wild McDonald’s concoction today 😭 pic.twitter.com/tpcJ5s03Vq
— Jay Jay DJ Critical (@JJ_DjCritical) June 26, 2020
The only way to make ramen. pic.twitter.com/m27Ew00e44
— 220 (@Saweetie) September 23, 2020
RELATED: Saweetie And Doja Cat Hope To Empower Young Women With New Track ‘Best Friend’
A new video of the “Tap In” rapper went around of her pouring ranch dressing on her pasta.
Y’all put ranch in your spaghetti? 🍝 pic.twitter.com/pUSRbY9fK2
— HĪPMAGAZINE.ORG 🥧 (@foodhip) March 1, 2021
Addressing the comments about her food, Saweeite joked, “Y’all must’ve had a boring a** childhood.”
wtf was yall eating growin up??? Y’all must’ve had a boring ass childhood 😭😭😭😭😭😭
— 220 (@Saweetie) March 2, 2021
While there was certainly a number of people who questioned putting ranch on spaghetti, there was an equal amount who also enjoy the flavour combination.
Spaghetti is my favorite food & yes I put ranch in it dammit @Saweetie a real one lol https://t.co/94c225GZGU
— 🐻 (@CordaleMuzik) March 1, 2021
ok ik y’all feel like saweetie is bringing quirky back but ranch on spaghetti is actually good lmaoo
— Lil A🦋💙 (@arifanclxb) March 1, 2021
Ranch goes on spaghetti
— Erica Banks (@realericabanks) March 1, 2021
Ranch is spaghetti is actually good just like ranch on pizza. Please don’t knock it til you try it.
— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) March 1, 2021
I’m watching y’all make fun of Saweetie like I don’t put ranch on my spaghetti too 😩 pic.twitter.com/WFgFOEznuc
— 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚊💜 (@_theeunicorn_) March 2, 2021
Several years ago I put my sald in the same plate as my spaghetti. I had put a lil too much ranch on my salad and well…I be doing it on purpose sometimes pic.twitter.com/BZIccHsOMn
— ₩ (@_kushley) March 2, 2021