Fans Are Divided Over Saweetie’s Ranch And Spaghetti Combination

By Jamie Samhan.

Saweetie
Photo by Jacopo Raule/WireImage/Getty

Saweetie raised some eyebrows with her choice of spaghetti topping.

It isn’t the first time her choice of food has been questioned, having previously been filmed putting ramen in a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or a burger full of fries.

A new video of the “Tap In” rapper went around of her pouring ranch dressing on her pasta.

Addressing the comments about her food, Saweeite joked, “Y’all must’ve had a boring a** childhood.”

While there was certainly a number of people who questioned putting ranch on spaghetti, there was an equal amount who also enjoy the flavour combination.

