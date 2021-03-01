Chris Cuomo Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations Against His Brother: ‘Obviously, I Cannot Cover It’

Chris Cuomo opened his CNN show on Monday night by discussing the recent allegations of sexual harassment made against his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Before we start tonight, let me say something that I am sure is very obvious to you who watch my show, and thank you for that. You are straight with me. I will be straight with you,” began the broadcaster.

“Obviously, I am aware of what is going on with my brother, and obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother,” he explained. “Now of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just want to tell you that. There’s a lot of news that goes on also, so let’s get after that.”

Last spring, Chris caused controversy after inviting his brother on “Cuomo Prime Time” as a guest.

In a statement regarding the situation, CNN said, “The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time. We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest. As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively.”

Two former aides have accused Andrew of sexual harassment. The New York Times also reported that a third accuser has come forward with claims against him.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the governor said, “I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”