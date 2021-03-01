Blake Shelton Doesn’t Recognize Former Bandmate During Audition On ‘The Voice’

Click to share this via email

“The Voice” returned for its 20th season on Monday night, but judge Blake Shelton failed to realize that he had a lot of history with one auditionee.

45-year-old Pete Mroz was Shelton’s bandmate 25 years ago.

The pair were part of a group called the Young Riders back in the early days of their performing careers.

While Shelton went on to become one of country music’s biggest stars, Mroz became a family man with a career in sales.

Talk about a full circle moment @pete_mroz! I’m excited to be working with you again man!! #TeamBlake #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/96UsSf40kw — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 2, 2021

The vocalist took on Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home”, stirring Shelton to turn his chair around.

After Mroz revealed his identity, he jokingly accused Blake of stealing his bass player back in the day.

When Mroz chose to join Shelton’s team rather than John Legend’s, the excited judge announced, “We’re getting the band back together!”