‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says She’s Quit Acting, Admits She’s ‘Embarrassed’ By Her Previous Roles

It’s not good news for those hoping Jennette McCurdy will join the “iCarly” reboot.

The actress, who played Sam Puckett on the Nickelodeon show that ran from 2007 to 2012, spoke about her career to Anna Faris on a recent episode of her podcast “Empty Inside”.

McCurdy shared, “I quit a few years ago to try my hand at writing and directing—it’s going great.

“I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it. My mom put me in it when I was six and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success.”

The 28-year-old, who sadly lost her mom Debra to cancer in 2013, added, “Always, always, always, acting was difficult for me,” due to her suffering from nerves and anxiety at auditions.

“Once I started to get the nerves under control was when I started to actually get some traction, but I ultimately quit after my mom passed away because with her death kind of died a lot of her ideas for my life, and that was its own journey, and a difficult one for sure,” she went on.

RELATED: ‘iCarly’ Alum Jennette McCurdy Pens Emotional Essay About Her Struggle With Eating Disorders

McCurdy returned for a one-woman show titled “I’m Glad My Mom Died”, which debuted in Los Angeles in February 2020, telling Faris: “I wrote this one-woman show, and I performed that, and I really did not want to because of the nerves. Because of feeling like, I don’t want to f**king act anymore, I’m done. So I did it just for that show, but I think that one-woman show would be the most of it.”

She also said of her past roles, “My experience with acting is, I’m so ashamed of the parts I’ve done in the past.

“I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15, they’re not like, ‘Oh, cool, you’re on this Nickelodeon show.’ It was embarrassing. And I imagine there’s a very different experience to be had with acting if you’re proud of your roles, and if you feel fulfilled by them,” McCurdy added, according to E! News.

McCurdy’s name was not included on the list of returning cast members when plans of an “iCarly” reboot were announced in December.