Melissa McCarthy & Husband Ben Falcone Film Scenes Alongside Matt Damon In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Matt Damon is reprising his comedic role in the new “Thor” movie, and he’s brought along some hilarious friends.

RELATED: Matt Damon Quarantines In Australia For ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Role

With the Marvel sequel “Thor: Love and Thunder” filming in Australia, the “Bourne Identity” star was spotted back in costume as an Asgardian actor portraying Loki.

NEW PLAY SCENE IM SO HYPED pic.twitter.com/Jso5rscTge — brooke (@follklores) March 2, 2021

Damon was once again joined by actors Sam Neill, as a thespian playing Odin, and star Chris Hemsworth’s brother Luke playing an actor playing Thor.

Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth. Photo: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

New to this sequel are comedy stars Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone, with McCarthy as an actress portraying the villain Helga from “Thor: Ragnarok”.

Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy. Photo: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth & Chris Pratt Spotted In Costume Filming ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

The actors were all seen being directed by Taika Waititi, who returns for the fourth film in the franchise after getting acclaim for his comedic take on Thor in “Ragnarok”.

Matt Damon and Sam Neill. Photo: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Also starring in the film are Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” hits theatres May 6, 2022.