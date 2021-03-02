‘The Voice’: Christine Cain Brings Soul To Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Christine Cain wowed the “Voice” coaches with her incredible performance during the blind auditions Monday.

The 27-year-old from Pasadena, California, belted out a soulful rendition of Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar”, and Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton loved it.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Season 20’s First 4-Chair Turn Gets Praised By Blake Shelton For His Epic Mullet

Clarkson and Legend turned their chairs for the hopeful.

Legend gushed, “This was the most soulful performance I’ve heard of that song. I was captured by your tone, captured by the energy of your voice.”

Clarkson added, “I thought the whole vibe was really cool, I love this song. I’ve actually covered it as well, you did a way cooler job of it.”

RELATED: Blake Shelton Doesn’t Recognize Former Bandmate During Audition On ‘The Voice’

Cain ultimately went with Legend, who insisted that, because he had a wife called Christine, he was her ideal coach.

See more in the clip above.