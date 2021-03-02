Randy Orton Tells Soulja Boy ‘Come To My World And Say That’ After Rapper Calls WWE ‘Fake’

Pro wrestling may be scripted but it’s not fake.

That’s the message Randy Orton had for Soulja Boy after the rapper called the WWE “fake” in a tweet over the weekend.

Rap game faker than WWE — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) February 28, 2021

First, WWE’s T-BAR responded with a quote tweet, detailing the physical toll pro wrestling takes on its stars.

Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago. https://t.co/iYIrSpN01t — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) March 2, 2021

Orton followed up those sentiments with multiple tweets calling Soulja Boy out, comparing the work of pro wrestlers to that of stunt performers.

Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Aint nuthin but a bitch ass… https://t.co/D3CQb9IxEO — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

Ps @sanbenito would beat the fuck outta you. Why? How? Because he’s seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it. You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap ass chain and come work for it you one hit wonder ass mutha fucka https://t.co/zJPMmuqskr — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

After Soulja responded claiming he’ll bring “REAL to wrestling,” Orton issued a challenge:

‘Crank that’ came out in ‘07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho… I like rap. I bump that shit all day whether it’s tunechi, meek, JZ…but you call what I do to survive, fake? Fuck that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya https://t.co/P3qx5bu6ks — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

Soulja said Orton was only mad because “I spit facts,” to which the wrestler responded, “Enough talk.”

U spittin facts? Seems like all you spittin is the same mess you rap about. Nut. Clear your throat my dawg, and be there. Enough talk. Back it up. https://t.co/rN8JY5AX3q — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

Cap wrestler 🤣🧢 If u really want big draco to pull up say less. 🤨💪🏾 https://t.co/kYoCdlILFY — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 2, 2021

Fans also reacted to the drama, with many taking Orton’s side.

soulja boy beefin with randy orton is the kind of drama I need 😂😭😭😭 — cheeeeeks (@sandyyy_xo) March 2, 2021

Randy Orton when he catches Soulja Boy in these streets pic.twitter.com/tH1brCpWVM — Hercules Mulligan (@Your_King_LSD) March 2, 2021

Soulja Boy : So y’all won’t back me against Randy Orton ? Other rappers: pic.twitter.com/CJB45XqAmw — Mutebi Alex Kato 🐐 (@mutebilx_qato) March 2, 2021