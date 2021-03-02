Skip to Main Content

Randy Orton Tells Soulja Boy ‘Come To My World And Say That’ After Rapper Calls WWE ‘Fake’

By Corey Atad.

Randy Orton, Soulja Boy. Photo: Getty Images
Randy Orton, Soulja Boy. Photo: Getty Images

Pro wrestling may be scripted but it’s not fake.

That’s the message Randy Orton had for Soulja Boy after the rapper called the WWE “fake” in a tweet over the weekend.

RELATED: Randy Orton Finishes Beth Phoenix With Signature Move In Stunning ‘WWE Raw’ Moment

First, WWE’s T-BAR responded with a quote tweet, detailing the physical toll pro wrestling takes on its stars.

Orton followed up those sentiments with multiple tweets calling Soulja Boy out, comparing the work of pro wrestlers to that of stunt performers.

RELATED: Former WWE Star Gabbi Tuft Comes Out As Transgender

After Soulja responded claiming he’ll bring “REAL to wrestling,” Orton issued a challenge:

Soulja said Orton was only mad because “I spit facts,” to which the wrestler responded, “Enough talk.”

Fans also reacted to the drama, with many taking Orton’s side.

Click to View Gallery
Wrestlers Who Act: No Holds Barred Television
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP