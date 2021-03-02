‘Bachelor In Paradise Canada’ Puts Out Call For Applicants

All the fun of “Bachelor in Paradise” is coming to Canada.

This week, Citytv announced “Bachelor in Paradise Canada” will be coming to the network later this year.

#BachelorNation! You can be on the upcoming season of #BachelorinParadiseCA! Head to https://t.co/eIua1pc5iK to apply! pic.twitter.com/4SKDhKwRk3 — Bachelor In Paradise Canada (@bachparadiseca) March 2, 2021

Along with announcing the new series, the show also put out a call for applicants who want to take part in the summer of romance and drama.

“Everybody deserves a second shot at love and the brave and brokenhearted fan favs from The Bachelor universe (Canada, US…and maybe even abroad) are ready to go another round,” the official announcement read. “They are following their hearts to an all-new Paradise for a quintessentially Canadian summer of love. Follow former bachelors and bachelorettes as they explore new relationships in their secluded love-nest on the lake where their only job is to soak up the summer sun, cozy up by the bonfire, frolic in the water, take long romantic canoe rides under the vast Canadian star-filled sky…and fall in love.”

The statement continued, “And in a special twist, Bachelor in Paradise Canada is opening the doors to this exclusive club! Die-hard Canadian fans of the show, who have been avidly watching from home, will now have the chance to join an international cast of Bachelor Alumni in their quest to find The One. For almost two decades, fans have been devouring all-things Bachelor…from the other side of the television screen. Now, they will have the once in a lifetime chance to take advantage of all that Paradise has to offer, bringing the Bachelor Family and Nation together for an epic summer of romance, drama and new beginnings.”

Applicants to star in “Bachelor in Paradise Canada” must be 19 or older.