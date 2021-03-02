Hilaria Baldwin Shares Picture Of Newborn And Reveals Beautiful Name

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are celebrating the arrival of their bouncing baby girl.

Hilaria took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photograph of their new arrival.

RELATED: Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Their Sixth Child Together

“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” wrote the yoga instructor, revealing the baby’s name. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true”

The couple surprised fans with their baby news on Monday.

Alec was forced to jump to Hilaria’s defence after some fans left negative remarks underneath the post.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Leaves Twitter ‘For Now’ Following Wife Hilaria’s Heritage Scandal

“Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago,” wrote one hater.

The “Motherless Brooklyn” star clapped back, “you should shut the f**k up and mind your own business.”

Another user wrote, “Wish I knew why are people so mean.”

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Is Quarantining Away From Wife Hilaria and Kids — Here’s Why

Alec replied, “Because, basically, they’re not very smart. Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world.”

Hilaria and Alec are parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, six months. Alec and ex-wife Kim Basinger are also parents to 25-year-old daughter Ireland.