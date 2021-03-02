Lamar Odom Claims Ex-Fiancée Sabrina Parr Was ‘Lying To Me The Whole Time’

Lamar Odom has few nice things to say about his ex-fiancée.

In a new interview on “The Real”, the former NBA star opened up about his relationship with Sabrina Parr, with whom he split in November after being engaged for a year.

RELATED: Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr End Their Engagement

Calling her “very deceitful,” Odom said, “I used to really take her word for everything, and she was really lying to me the whole time. But I guess she got what she wanted.”

Odom also claimed that Parr was planning with her manager to create a reality show without telling him about it.

“Her and her deceitful manager, they supposed to drop this reality show, they didn’t even tell me that they were putting it out,” he said. “Who moves like that?”

RELATED: Lamar Odom Claims His Ex-Girlfriend Sabrina Parr Is Holding His Social Media Accounts ‘Hostage’

Admitting that he “knew what I signed up for,” Odom said, “I would think that when you were putting it out to the world, you would let me know.”

In December, after splitting up with Parr, Odom claimed that she was holding his social media accounts “hostage.” Parr called the allegations “extremely disappointing.”