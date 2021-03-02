Lily-Rose Depp, Colin Farrell & Tye Sheridan Explore Their Deepest Desires In Space In First Look At ‘Voyagers’

It’s up to a group of super-sexy men and women to replenish the human race in the new sci-fi “Voyagers” starring Lily-Rose Depp, Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, and Fionn Whitehead.

With the future of humanity at stake, a select group of young men and women who have been bred for their intelligence and obedience — not to mention good-looks — embark on a journey through space to colonize a distant planet. Aboard the spaceship, the hand-picked group discover deep secrets held by the mission leader (Farrell) as they disobey their commands and give in to their most primal urges as the ship descends into chaos.

Lionsgate

Marketed as “an erotic thriller” and written/directed by Neil Burger (“Divergent”), the movie was originally scheduled for release last year but the ongoing pandemic has pushed its release to April 9.