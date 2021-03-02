Kate Hudson Admits She Doesn’t Know Where Iconic ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ Dress Is

Kate Hudson wants to track down one of her most memorable on-screen outfits.

Movie and fashion lovers alike fell in love with the iconic yellow dress that Hudson wore in “How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days”.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Addresses Controversy Over Sia-Directed ‘Music’ In ‘Kimmel’ Interview

But in a new interview with Elle, the 41-year-old actress admitted that she’s not quite sure where the famous gown is now.

“I know it was Carolina Herrera and our amazing costume designer designed the dress with Carolina’s team,” recalled Hudson, while speaking about the 2003 romantic comedy.

“I do not know where it is,” she added, “but I feel like we should find it!”

RELATED: Golden Globes Had Everyone From Kate Hudson & Jane Fonda To Norman Lear & Jason Sudeikis Trending

Hudson previously told Elle about a possible sequel for the movie, which also starred Matthew McConaughey.

“I’ve always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together,” she shared.

RELATED: Kate Hudson’s Adorable 2-Year-Old Daughter Rani Rose Steals The Show As Famous Family Gather Together For Golden Globes Appearance

“It’s actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We’re probably miserable right now!”