Kelly Clarkson Sings ‘I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ Lauryn Hill-Style

“There’s nothing else to compare.”

On Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host sang the classic “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”, in the style of Lauryn Hill.

Written by Bob Crewe and Bob Gaudio and first recorded by Frankie Valli in 1967, the song has been covered by a number of singers over the years, including Andy Williams and the Pet Shop Boys.

Hill released her cover in 1998, reaching No. 35 on the Hot 100 and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Recently on her show, Clarkson has also performed Kellyoke covers of songs by Ariana Grande and U2.