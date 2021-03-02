Grimes Auctions Off Digital Collection Of Artworks For $7.6 Million

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Grimes has sold her digital art collection for an impressive $7.6 million.

The 32-year-old Canadian star announced a last minute auction just a day before the artworks went on sale.

RELATED: Grimes Gets Tortured With A Feather While Performing On ‘The Eric Andre Show’

Dropping NFTs tomorrow at 2pm EST. enter the void pic.twitter.com/l9fNFUCheX — ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) February 28, 2021

The musician and artist sold the collection as “non-fungible tokens” (NFTs). The tech is a special type of cryptographic token which allows buyers to purchase ownership digital goods such as images, animation and videos, with blockchain-managed ownership.

A total of 10 artworks were sold during the “WarNymph Collection Vol 1” auction.

RELATED: Grimes Reveals She’s Battling COVID-19 — And What She’s ‘Weirdly Enjoying’ About Being Ill

The highest-selling piece was a video called “Death of the Old”, which featured flying cherubs.

The majority of sales came from works titled “Earth” and “Mars,” which each had thousands of copies available at around $9,400.

RELATED: Grimes, JaRule And More Stars Have The Best Reactions To AMC, GameStop’s Shocking Stock Market Surge

Grimes previously opened up about her recent battle with COVID-19.