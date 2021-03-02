8-Year-Old ‘Minari’ Star Alan Kim Talks To Jimmy Kimmel About The Movie’s Golden Globe Win

Little Alan Kim is living large.

Hot off his movie “Minari” winning Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes on Sunday, the eight-year-old star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

The host congratulated him on the film’s success, as well as the news that he recently earned a purple belt in taekwondo.

“I took a test last Wednesday and, like, I upgraded,” Kim said, and when Kimmel asked whether he could beat him in a fight, the young actor told him, “I guess so.”

Kim also talked about the other big, exciting thing in his life: losing his teeth.

“The first time I lost my tooth, it was around $5 and then it became $10… $20??” he said of his growing collection from the Tooth Fairy. “And then $2 and then I can’t remember.”

Kimmel laughed, “Wow, it really crashed on the stock market…It’s like your teeth are like GameStop.”

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, Kim hasn’t been getting any visits from the Tooth Fairy lately.

“I had, like, two teeth popped out here and the Tooth Fairy didn’t come sadly because of quarantine,” he said, to which Kimmel said, “Oh yeah, the Tooth Fairy is in quarantine also.”

But Kim noted, “Even though the humans are quarantined doesn’t mean the fairies have to be quarantined.”

Asked how many times he’s seen “Minari” so far, Kim said, “I watched it, like, eight times now. I like it, but I already know what’s going to happen since I watched it, like, eight times now.”