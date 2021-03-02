Kelly Clarkson And John Legend Battle It Out For Corey Ward On ‘The Voice’ After He Delivers Passionate Performance Of Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’

Corey Ward put everything into his “The Voice” audition during Monday’s episode.

The 34-year-old, from Hartsville, South Carolina, returned to the hit show for a second chance, telling the coaches: “My mom last time was supposed to watch and right when I went to come here she was rushed to the hospital. She’s been battling cancer.”

Ward blew the coaches away with his incredible rendition of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”, with Kelly Clarkson and John Legend turning their chairs.

Last season, Ward auditioned with Kaleo’s “Way Down We Go” and ended up with zero chair turns.

Clarkson gushed on Monday’s first episode of Blind Auditions, “Man, I love a passionate performer and you are that my friend! I’m looking for someone to move me.

“A lot of people can sing but not a lot of people can move me.”

“Your performance made me focus on the passion and the emotion, it made me really feel it and it gave the song a whole new meaning to me,” Legend added. “If we’re going to work together I’m going to follow your heart and help guide you into being the best artist you can be.”

Ward ended up going with Team Kelly after a bit of persuasion from Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton, who jokingly took a swipe at Legend’s “aggressive” attitude.