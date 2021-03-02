‘The Voice’ Singer Cam Anthony Once Performed On ‘Ellen’ And Met The Obamas

“The Voice” coaches got a taste of some real star power in the making.

On Monday’s season premiere, singer Cam Anthony took the stage for his Blind Audition, performing Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down”.

Nick Jonas very quickly turned his chair, and blocked John Legend for good measure. Blake Shelton also eventually hit his button, setting up a face-off between the coaches.

“I really wanted you on my team but Nick blocked me,” Legend told Anthony. “You sounded fantastic. All your runs were beautiful and if I get the chance to steal you I will try to do it.”

After making their pitches, Anthony finally chose to go with Team Blake.

His performance on “The Voice” wasn’t Anthony’s only brush with stardom, though.

In 2014, he appeared and performed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, telling the host, “I’ve been singing since I was four. My parents heard me singing the Folgers commercial.”

He added at the time, “I told my math teacher about coming to the show and he gave me a lot of advice actually. He said that it was always good to stay true to myself and make sure I’m always true to the people who was there with me.”

From there, Anthony was invited to the White House, and got to meet Barack and Michelle Obama.

“As we open the doors to come up there, he was like ‘Cam!’ And I’m like ‘Me?’ And yeah he’s a really cool guy. I got to play basketball with him,” he told Steve Harvey of meeting the U.S. president.