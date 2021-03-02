Police Reportedly Called To Justin Bieber’s Paris Hotel After Fans Gathered, Disregarding COVID-19 Protocols

Justin Bieber’s fans in Paris got a little out of control on Tuesday.

In a report from the Daily Mail, police were called into action after dozens of Beliebers gathered outside the musician’s hotel, ignoring current COVID-19 protocols.

Bieber and his wife, Hailey, checked in to the Mandarin Oriental earlier this week to celebrate the Canadian-born singer’s 27th birthday.

But after learning of their presence in the City Of Lights, police were called to manage the crowd of more than 150 bystanders.

While France struggles to keep the COVID-19 case numbers under control, the country has adopted the same zero-tolerance stance as the UK regarding mass gatherings.

Bieber is also in Paris to film a promotional video at the Crillon hotel on the iconic Champs-Élysées. He was later spotted shopping at Louis Vuitton and the Disney Store.

On Bieber’s birthday, which was March 1, Hailey penned a sweet message to her hubby, writing, “Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you.”

Adding, “Happy 27th birthday, you are my favourite human and I’m grateful to be by your side. ❤️”