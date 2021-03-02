Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood And Lindsey Buckingham Have Ended Their Feud, Farewell Tour Possible

Now that Mick Fleetwood has “reconciled” with former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham, a farewell concert tour might become a reality.

“I’ve really enjoyed being reconnected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open,” the drummer and founding member of the band tells Rolling Stone. Longtime guitarist Buckingham was fired from the band in 2018 over scheduling conflicts and later sued his bandmates.

“Both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were,” Fleetwood explains.

Back on speaking terms, Fleetwood isn’t ruling out the possibility of a farewell reunion tour with Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, and Christine, and John McVie.

“Strange things can happen,” he teases. “I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family. Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [our former] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten. Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten. My vision of things happening in the future is really far-reaching.

“Would I love to think that [a reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed,” he adds.

While Fleetwood won’t comment on the status of the relationship between Nicks and Buckingham whose 1977 breakup inspired their iconic Rumours album, he does admit to a desire to make music with Buckingham again.

“I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey. I would love that. It doesn’t have to be in Fleetwood Mac,” he says.