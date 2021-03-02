Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $250,000 To Fund Organization Supporting Indigenous Youth In Canada

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have made another very generous donation.

The couple is funding Influence Mentoring Society, an organization that helps support Indigenous youth in pursuit of post-secondary education in Canada.

A press release states, “Influence Mentoring Society looks to create better opportunities for Indigenous Youth in pursuit of post-secondary careers, in a model inspired by the spirit of collaboration across culture. Reynolds’ and Lively’s funding will bring this vision one step closer to reality.”

Influence Mentoring Society Chairperson, Colby Delorme, says, “Influence Mentoring’s mission is also guided by The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) of Canada’s Calls to Action, which speak to the need to eliminate educational and employment gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians.”

Adding, “This project exemplifies the spirit of reconciliation whereby Indigenous and non-Indigenous people who believe that providing mentoring opportunities for post-secondary, Indigenous youth, adapt a two-way mentoring model, and in doing so work together to build stronger relationships while improving cross-cultural understanding and appreciation.”

“Eliminating these gaps and ultimately increasing Indigenous representation in the private sector, including in management and executive positions, should be a shared journey,” says Delorme. “We are incredibly grateful to Ryan and Blake for their generous donation of $250,000. This speaks not only to having the resources available to support Indigenous youth, but also is a signal of true reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds and Lively share: “We are so happy to support the Influence Mentoring program that will help Indigenous youth in Canada, who are trying to successfully complete their post-secondary pursuits and enter the job market for the first time.”

Continuing, “All too often, diverse groups are left behind in the things we take for granted. This program aims to rectify that imbalance.”