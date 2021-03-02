Cole Sprouse Spotted Hand In Hand With New Girlfriend Ari Fournier In Vancouver

Click to share this via email

Cole Sprouse and his new love interest Ari Fournier are packing on the PDA.

The “Riverdale” actor, 28, and the Vancouver-based model were spotted walking hand in hand in the Canadian city where Sprouse films the hit CW series.

The pair stopped for brunch in the city’s historic Gastown neighbourhood before continuing to tour the city on foot.

Photo: Backgrid

The new couple kept things simple and chic in long coats and comfortable trousers. The blond beauty paired her look with a leather trench coat and a pair of black converse.

Both stars wore masks.

Following his split from “Riverdale” co-star Lili Reinhart last year, Sprouse has been linked to two Vancouver models: Fournier and Reina Silva. The former Disney Channel star and Silva were spotted kissing in B.C. last October.

New “Riverdale” episodes premiere every Wednesday on Netflix.