‘Degrassi’ And ‘Soundtrack’ Star Jahmil French Dies At 29

By Sarah Curran.

Jahmil French
Jahmil French — Getty

Jahmil French has sadly passed away at age 29, according to his co-stars.

The Canadian actor starred as Dave Turner on the beloved teen series “Degrassi”. He most recently played Dante Sands in Netflix’s “Soundtrack”. 

French’s “Degrassi” co-star Annie Clark took to Twitter to share her heartbreak on Tuesday.

“This video is how I’ll always think of him,” she wrote. “So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend.”

Melinda Shankar, who played French’s love interest on “Degrassi”, paid an emotional tribute to her “compassionate” friend. 

Meanwhile, French’s “Soundtrack” co-star Christina Milian shared a heartfelt message underneath one of his posts on Instagram. 

“You will be missed. Rest peacefully King,” she wrote.

French’s cause of death has not been revealed.

