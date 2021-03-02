‘Degrassi’ And ‘Soundtrack’ Star Jahmil French Dies At 29

Click to share this via email

Jahmil French has sadly passed away at age 29, according to his co-stars.

The Canadian actor starred as Dave Turner on the beloved teen series “Degrassi”. He most recently played Dante Sands in Netflix’s “Soundtrack”.

French’s “Degrassi” co-star Annie Clark took to Twitter to share her heartbreak on Tuesday.

Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French. This video is how I’ll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil 💔 pic.twitter.com/hgKibZ1h1j — Annie Clark (@anniejclark) March 2, 2021

“This video is how I’ll always think of him,” she wrote. “So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend.”

Melinda Shankar, who played French’s love interest on “Degrassi”, paid an emotional tribute to her “compassionate” friend.

Meanwhile, French’s “Soundtrack” co-star Christina Milian shared a heartfelt message underneath one of his posts on Instagram.

“You will be missed. Rest peacefully King,” she wrote.

French’s cause of death has not been revealed.