Tia Mowry-Hardrict Says ‘It’s Sad’ That ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Got Put On Hold

Despite waiting decades, Tia Mowry-Hardrict is still down for a “Sister, Sister” reboot.

In a new interview with People, the star of the ’90s sitcom talked about the shelving of the planned reboot.

“What’s in the way is the rights,” Mowry-Hardrict explained. “We ended up moving forward with it and we didn’t have all of the rights in place — I guess there were still some legalities that needed to come into place that put it on hold.”

The 42-year-old continued, “And once that put it on hold, then Tamera and I are not just sitting around, you know what I mean? She gets an opportunity, I get an opportunity — but yeah, it’s sad.”

“Sister, Sister”, which recently became available to stream on Netflix, originally ran from 1994 to 1999 and co-starred Mowry-Hardrict and her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley.

In a 2019 interview, the actress said of a potential reboot, “I hate to say it, but it’s kind of dead. Nothing’s going on right now, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not going to happen at all. Never say never.”