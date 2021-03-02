Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Believes ‘Every Single Decision He’s Made’ Has Been In Singer’s ‘Best Interest’

Jamie Spears has spoken out via his attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen following the release of the contentious “Framing Britney Spears” documentary last month.

Britney’s father Jamie has been her conservator for 12 years, with Thoreen telling CNN he also wishes it would come to an end.

She shared, “[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship.

“Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.

“Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any ‘Father of the Year’ award. Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest,” Thoreen continued.

Spears’ rep declined to provide a comment to CNN, with her attorney Samuel D. Ingham III, saying he “can’t comment on a pending case.”

Ingham, who filed to remove Britney’s father as conservator last August, said the singer was “afraid” of her dad during a hearing in November 2020.

However, the judge ruled to keep Jamie as conservator and appointed Bessemer Trust to act as co-conservator of her $60-million estate.

“Jamie never contested or objected to Bessemer being appointed as his co-conservator. And at the last hearing, it was reported that Jamie was trying to get more power than his co-conservator, and that is completely inaccurate. What we were arguing is that Jamie and his co-conservator should have equal power, that was always consistent,” Thoreen added.

She went on, “The court investigator also interviews everyone who is involved in the conservatorship, and they do a deep dive to really study the conservatorship to find out what’s going on. And what I can tell you is every year the court has kept the conservatorship in place.”

Thoreen also said Jamie and Britney spent time together at the family home in Louisiana at the start of the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit and everyone had to stay at home, Britney wanted to go home. She wanted to see her family,” she explained.

“Jamie unquestionably loves Britney, and he misses her very much. But he also respects her, and he wants to give her autonomy and space. And as I’ve said before, like any other family, there are ups and downs. So, Jamie is respectful of Britney’s space, and he is also respectful of her attorney’s request that he not contact her. But the key is Britney knows that she can contact her daddy anytime and that he will be there for her. Whether or not there’s a conservatorship, Jamie will love Britney.”

Another conservatorship hearing will take place on March 17 and April 27.