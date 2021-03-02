‘The Voice’ Contestant Zae Romero Earns Four-Chair Turn After ‘Phenomenal’ Performance At Blind Auditions

The “Voice” judges are going to war over a talented Texas singer who appears on Tuesday night’s instalment of the show.

Zae Romero belts out “Falling” by Harry Styles during a new sneak preview for the upcoming episode.

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and John Legend all turned their chairs around because of Romero’s amazing vocals.

“Four chairs, yes!” announced Legend after the performance

“What a unique voice you have, such an awesome, endearing vibrato that allows your voice to be as tender as you want it to be,” Shelton commented. “I don’t really know what I can say to convince you. I think my best chances are to listen to what the other three are gonna say and then tear those pitches apart. Team Blake!”

Legend added, “This is why we do the show, to work with special people like you.”

Jonas chimed in, “Your performance was phenomenal and touching.”

Noting that there were a couple of parts of the song “that were a little shaky,” Clarkson shared, “I think it was just because of lack of air.

She continued, “I love your voice, and that’s why I turned around first and led all these boys to what they should do.”

Tune in to “The Voice” at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to find out whom Romero ultimately chooses.