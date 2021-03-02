Skip to Main Content

‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Wants Interviewers To ‘Stop Asking Women About Their Weight’

By Corey Atad.

Nicola Coughlan. Photo: Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images
Nicola Coughlan. Photo: Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

Nicola Coughlan has had it with questions about her weight.

On Monday, the “Bridgerton” star shared an old opinion piece she’d written for the Guardian in 2018 calling on critics to judge her for her acting, not her body.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Calls Out People Who Criticize The Show’s Diversity

In her tweet, Coughlan also pleaded with interviewers to “stop asking women about their weight,” referencing problematic interviews with stars like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, which have recently resurfaced.

The 34-year-old’s tweets came just a day after she responded to podcast host Amanda Richards for calling her “the fat girl from ‘Bridgerton’.”

“I have a name,” Coughlan told her.

RELATED: Nicola Coughlan Accidentally Stabbed Her ‘Bridgerton’ Co-Star With A Parasol On The First Day Of Filming

After being flooded with blowback from Coughlan’s fans, Richards responded, noting that she is herself “a fat person,” and calling out people using nasty language toward her.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP