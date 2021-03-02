‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Wants Interviewers To ‘Stop Asking Women About Their Weight’

Nicola Coughlan has had it with questions about her weight.

On Monday, the “Bridgerton” star shared an old opinion piece she’d written for the Guardian in 2018 calling on critics to judge her for her acting, not her body.

In her tweet, Coughlan also pleaded with interviewers to “stop asking women about their weight,” referencing problematic interviews with stars like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, which have recently resurfaced.

Also can we please stop asking women about their weight in interviews, especially when it completely irrelevant. I’m seeing a lot of interviews from 10 years ago where people go “Oh weren’t the questions so inappropriate!” unfortunately it’s still happening — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 1, 2021

The 34-year-old’s tweets came just a day after she responded to podcast host Amanda Richards for calling her “the fat girl from ‘Bridgerton’.”

“I have a name,” Coughlan told her.

I thought the cardigan looked ace, Molly Goddard used them on her runway with the dresses that’s where the idea came from, also I have a name — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 1, 2021

After being flooded with blowback from Coughlan’s fans, Richards responded, noting that she is herself “a fat person,” and calling out people using nasty language toward her.