Eric Andre And Lil Rel Howery’s Prank-Filled Road Trip Comedy ‘Bad Trip’ Gets New Trailer And Release Date

The “Jackass”-inspired comedy “Bad Trip” finally has a release date and a new trailer.

The hidden-camera comedy follows Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery as two down-on-their-luck best friends who embark on a cross-country road trip. Filled with hilarious pranks, “Bad Trip” lets its audience in on the joke as the cast punk unsuspecting people resulting in full-blown comedic mayhem. The script was written by “Jackass” and “Bad Grandpa” producer Jeff Tremaine.

Co-starring Tiffany Haddish, the movie was originally slated for a premiere at last year’s SXSW Film Festival prior to the fest’s last-minute cancellation due to the pandemic. Now, “Bad Trip” will drop on Netflix March 26.