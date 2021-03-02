‘Bachelor’ Contestant Serena Pitt Stands Up For Rachel Lindsay Amid Instagram Hate Comments: ‘It’s Completely Unacceptable’

Monday night’s “Women Tell All” episode of “The Bachelor” was much like the rest of the season as its toxic drama continued to dominate Matt James’ journey to find love.

Behind the scenes as well, executive producers from the franchise are speaking out in support of Rachel Lindsay, who recently deleted her Instagram account after experiencing online harassment.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Fans React To Chris Harrison Controversy, Anna’s Apology & More After ‘Women Tell All’

Following the statement and the “WTA” special, ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey caught up with “Bachelor” star Serena Pitt, who stressed that she’s putting her full support behind the trailblazing Bachelorette.

“I do hope the hate directed towards her stops. It’s completely unacceptable. There is no good reason for it. I also hope that our cast and future seasons are able to use their voices as well because Rachel Lindsay has really carried a lot of that weight,” Pitt said.

When it comes to what’s next for the franchise, producers have announced that former NFL star and equality advocate Emmanuel Acho will replace Chris Harrison for its “After The Final Rose” special, airing March 15.

RELATED: Victoria Larson Confronts Matt James Over Their Dramatic Split During ‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’

However, before Bachelor Nation tune in to what is sure to be a dramatic night, they’re still taking in everything that happened during the “WTA” special, where James came face to face with his exes, including Pitt, who self-eliminated this season.

“After doing some reflecting with my family and within myself, it felt like the right decision, something that would be honest with my feelings and respectful of Matt and our relationship,” she said of her decision to split from James.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor In Paradise Canada’ Puts Out Call For Applicants

The 23-year-old admitted that she wouldn’t be totally closed off to the idea of returning for a spinoff series.

“I would definitely consider it,” Pitt revealed. “I can see how this show works, I can see how the journey works. I am still looking for love, still open to finding that person. Just cause it didn’t work out this time around doesn’t mean it can’t work for me in the future.”

Check out our full interview with Pitt below.