Susan Lucci Looks Gorgeous In Swimsuit Photo Taken By ‘Paparazzi’ Husband Helmut Huber

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Susan Lucci is getting March off to a good start by soaking up some Florida sunshine.

On Monday, the “All My Children” alum took to Instagram to share a photograph taken by her businessman husband Helmut Huber.

RELATED: Susan Lucci Recalls Almost Losing Her Life To ‘Widow-Maker’ Heart Attack Before Emergency Surgery

The shot shows the 74-year-old actress motioning toward her husband as she lounges on a beach chair.

“Helmut paparazzi strikes again!!!” she joked in the caption.

RELATED: Susan Lucci Falls Down On The Runway At American Heart Association Show

“A true beauty!!” wrote one fan in the comments.

“Wow Susan Lucci u look amazing,” added another.

Lucci wed Austrian-born food-service manager Huber on September 13, 1969.

RELATED: Susan Lucci Wants Women To ‘Listen To Your Symptoms And Act On Them’ Following Major Health Scare

The couple are proud parents to daughter Liza and son Andreas.