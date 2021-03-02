Dwyane Wade And Carmelo Anthony Look Back On 2004 USA Basketball Loss: ‘Things Could Have Been Different’

Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony are reflecting on being thrown into the spotlight at the 2004 Olympics.

The athletes joined the team at the last minute, during a time when USA Basketball was in flux.

Speaking on the latest instalment of “The Dream Team Tapes: Kobe, LeBron & The Redeem Team‬” from Diversion Podcasts, Wade shared, “We really had no clue what we were getting into. We were just happy to be named to the Olympic team and be playing.”

He continued, “We got the call last minute and just saw ourselves as the roster fillers.”

Anthony added, “I think things could have been different but we didn’t have time. We came at the last minute. Me, D-Wade and LeBron. The way that we looked at it was we’re only here for the roster fillers.”

USA Basketball’s Chief Communications Officer, Craig Miller, and National Team Director, Sean Ford, also feature in the podcast, as they reflect on the struggles that they faced in 2004 and how it would set the stage for the birth of the 2008 Redeem Team.

Team USA won the bronze medal after Argentina beat the team, ultimately winning the gold medal against Italy.

Next week’s instalment will discuss how Jerry Colangelo and David Stern came to get involved in the restructuring of USA Basketball.