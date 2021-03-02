Skip to Main Content

Dr. Oz Uses CPR And A Defibrillator To Save Man’s Life At Newark Airport

Dr. Oz is being praised for his heroic actions after saving a man’s life at the baggage claim area in the Newark, New Jersey airport on Monday evening. 

The TV health expert jolted into action after a 60-year-old man collapsed to the ground and began foaming at the mouth. 

“Dr. Oz Show” star, also 60, began administering CPR before using a defibrillator to revive the patient. 

“Last night, a man collapsed near me and my family after we arrived at Newark Airport,” explained Dr. Oz in a statement shared with DailyMail.com. “I performed CPR with the help of a Newark Port Authority police officer and cleared the man’s airway.”

He continued, “Thankfully, Newark Airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life. As a physician and a human being, it’s our responsibility to jump in when there’s a medical emergency.”

The doctor revealed his patient “was turning a horrible colour and had foam coming out of his mouth” when he started CPR. 

The man was taken to a local hospital and is doing “okay” after the suspected heart attack, according to the Daily Mail.

A traveller who witnessed the dramatic events shared a photo of the incident on Twitter.

“Holy sh** that was dr oz on my flight?!? dude his daughter yelled out dad!!! and he ran into action,” wrote the eyewitness. 

