‘American Pie’ Singer Don McLean Opens Up About Romance With 27-Year-Old Paris Dylan: ‘I’m Crazy For Her’

Don McLean is best known for his 1971 hit “American Pie”, but in recent years he’s also become somewhat famous for his relationship with Paris Dylan, a 27-year-old model who gained notoriety when she catfished an NBA star in an episode of MTV’s “Catfish”.

According to McLean — who, at 75, is nearly three times her age — he’s “crazy for” his girlfriend of five years.

“Love is the most important thing you can have,” McLean said in an interview with People. “You have to love somebody. Hate is such a burden. It’s a complete waste of time. I love my children and I love my girlfriend. I’m crazy for her.”

RELATED: ‘American Pie’ Singer Don McLean, 73, Is Dating A 24-Year-Old Model

McLean had previously been married twice, splitting from second wife Patrisha Shnier in 2016 after she accused him of domestic violence.

“She is the most wonderful person that I have ever known,” McLean said of Dylan. “I think of her when I sing a lot of my songs. But I especially think of her when I sing that song.”

“That song” is his 1970 ballad “And I Loved You So,” from his Tapestry album, a song he believes still resonates.

“We need good music now more than ever, if only to ground us in some sort of reality,” he said. “There is no place to put your feet, you know? It still feels like we are in quicksand in a way. We need things to keep our mental health in good shape and one of the things that can do that is music.”

RELATED: ‘American Pie’ Singer Don McLean Steps Out With Model 48 Years His Junior

For McLean, what keeps him grounded his his relationship with Dylan. “You have to be in love with something. When I have had bad times in my life, I always loved my guitar. And now, I have Paris,” he told the magazine.

“I’m honoured to have her as a girlfriend and a partner and we have no plans to ever break up,” he added. “We are going to stay together and ride this pony as long as we can.”