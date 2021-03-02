Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shows Fans His ‘Gnarly’ Back After Cupping Therapy

Click to share this via email

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is reminding everyone why he’s known as one the toughest guys in Hollywood.

The “Jumanji” star took to Instagram on Tuesday to showcase the results of cupping therapy on his back.

“First time cupper over here,” wrote the 48-year-old actor.

The shot shows Johnson’s back covered in deep red circles, but the former professional wrestler assured fans that the therapy doesn’t hurt as much as it might seem.

“Looks more gnarly than it feels. but over all I enjoyed the therapy,” he continued.

The ancient Chinese therapy has a long list of purported benefits including increased blood flow, decreased inflammation and reduced stress.

“It all takes it toll, so being proactive is critical,” Johnson added. “We only get one body, so we gotta take care of it.”

The father of three recently bared a little booty while showing another picture of his recovery process.