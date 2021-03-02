Dolly Parton Finally Receives Her COVID-19 Vaccination, Encourages ‘Cowards’ To ‘Get Your Shot’

Dolly Parton’s million-dollar donation finally paid off with a shot in the arm — literally.

Back in November, Parton famously donated $1 million toward development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

However, back in early February, the 75-year-old music icon revealed she hadn’t received her jab yet.

“I’m going to get it, though,” Parton told CNN at the time. “I didn’t want to jump line. I didn’t donate the money so I could be protected. I did it for everybody.”

On March 2, Parton took to Twitter to share a photo of herself receiving her vaccination, along with a classic quip to accompany it.

“Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,” she wrote in the caption.

She later shared a video of herself getting her shot via Instagram.

“I’m finally gonna get my vaccine — I’m so excited,” she told her followers. “I’ve been waiting awhile, I’m old enough to get it, and I’m smart enough to get it.”

To make her point, she launched into an a cappella version of her hit “Jolene”, with new words created just for the occasion.

“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate… ’cause once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”

She added with a laugh, “I know I’m trying to be funny now, but I’m dead serious about the vaccine. I think we all want to get back to normal — whatever that is — and that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn’t it.”

She also took a shot at all the anti-vaxxers out there refusing to get vaccinated. “I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: Don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot.”

Back in November, it was revealed that Parton made the donation via her Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund.