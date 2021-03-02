Dolly Parton Has Finally Received Her COVID-19 Vaccination

Dolly Parton’s million-dollar donation finally paid off with a shot in the arm — literally.
Back in November, Parton famously donated $1 million toward development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
However, back in early February, the 75-year-old music icon revealed she hadn’t received her jab yet.
“I’m going to get it, though,” Parton told CNN at the time. “I didn’t want to jump line. I didn’t donate the money so I could be protected. I did it for everybody.”
On March 2, Parton took to Twitter to share a photo of herself receiving her vaccination, along with a classic quip to accompany it.
“Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,” she wrote in the caption.
Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/JMPQb6zJWd
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021
Back in November, it was revealed that Parton made the donation via her Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund.
Of course Dolly Parton did more to save us from COVID than all of the Trumps combined. https://t.co/QXylXHwUBo
— Betty Cracker 🐊 (@bettycrackerfl) November 17, 2020