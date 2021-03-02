Dolly Parton Has Finally Received Her COVID-19 Vaccination

Click to share this via email

Dolly Parton’s million-dollar donation finally paid off with a shot in the arm — literally.

Back in November, Parton famously donated $1 million toward development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

However, back in early February, the 75-year-old music icon revealed she hadn’t received her jab yet.

“I’m going to get it, though,” Parton told CNN at the time. “I didn’t want to jump line. I didn’t donate the money so I could be protected. I did it for everybody.”

On March 2, Parton took to Twitter to share a photo of herself receiving her vaccination, along with a classic quip to accompany it.

“Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,” she wrote in the caption.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/JMPQb6zJWd — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Back in November, it was revealed that Parton made the donation via her Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund.