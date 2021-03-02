Rivkah Reyes Opens Up About Childhood Following ‘School Of Rock’, Admits They Became ‘A Raging Addict’ After Early Success

Click to share this via email

Rivkah Reyes is looking back at earning fame and success at 10-years-old.

The star, now 28, known for their role in the 2003 comedy “School Of Rock”, opened up about the hardships of early success with the New York Post, from addiction to bullying.

Reyes, who at 10-years-old played the part of bass player Katie next to Jack Black in the film, says they reminisced about fame after watching the “Framing Britney Spears” doc, in fact, they’ve “felt unsafe existing” because of obsessive fans.

And after returning to her real classroom, things got worse.

“Especially after production wrapped, when I first came back to school, people were really nice or really mean. There was no middle ground,” they said. “I was literally followed around the school with people chanting ‘School of Rock.’ ”

Reyes later convinced themselves that they’d never be anything but “the girl from ‘School of Rock.'”

Reyes became “a raging addict,” using food, drugs, sex, alcohol and self-harm to get through a dark period from age 14 to 24.

“I spent over a decade terrified that I’d peaked at 10 years old,” they said.

“School Of Rock” premieres in 2003 starring Black, Reyes, Miranda Cosgrove, Joan Cusack and more.

Read more from Reyes on the New York Post’s website at NYPost.com.