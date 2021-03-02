Pregnant Meghan Markle Stuns In Armani For Tell-All Oprah Winfrey Interview

A sneak peek of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey has been released, and the pregnant duchess is looking chic in Armani.

“Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” is scheduled to air on Sunday. The couple will speak on their decision to leave the U.K. and step down as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, wears a belted, long-sleeve midi with floral pattern, V-neckline and A-line skirt designed by Giorgio Armani. A wrap-style dress is a go-to maternity fashion piece for Meghan.

The former actress pairs the dress with an heirloom diamond bracelet from Princess Diana’s collection, along with a Cartier bracelet, Pippa Small aquamarine necklace and Aquazzura pointed-toe pumps. Prince Harry looks dapper in a gray J.Crew suit jacket and matching pant.

