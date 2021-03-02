‘Prodigal Son’ Introduces Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Dr. Capshaw In Intriguing Teaser

On Tuesday, a new teaser dropped to introduce Catherine Zeta-Jones’ latest role, Dr. Vivian Capshaw on Global drama “Prodigal Son”.

Dr. Capshaw is the new resident MD at Claremont Psychiatrics, home to imprisoned serial murderer Dr. Martin Whitley (Michael Sheen), a doctor dubbed “the Surgeon” by the media for his horrific string of homicides.

Zeta-Jones appeared virtually at Tuesday’s Fox presentation during the Television Critics Association, and recalled how a fellow Oscar winner sent her a mystical message that made her realize she’d made the right decision.

“The day I told my agent that I wanted to join the cast of ‘Prodigal Son’, I was watching ‘The View’ and then Whoopi Goldberg just randomly [gave it] a thumbs up,” she said, reported Deadline. “The proof came from nowhere.”

Another big bonus that drew her to the show was the opportunity to work with Sheen, who, like Zeta-Jones, is Welsh.

“Sheen is literally from my hometown, who I’ve never met before and admired from a distance,” she explained.

“Even though we’re the same age and have all these mutual friends, we’ve never crossed. It’s so bizarre,” she marvelled. “So obviously [that] was a huge pull for me.”

“Prodigal Son” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.