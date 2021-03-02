Miranda Kerr Shares The Heartbreaking News Of Her Grandmother’s Passing, Just Weeks After The Death Of Her Grandfather

Click to share this via email

Miranda Kerr is mourning the loss of both of her grandparents.

The model, 37, penned an emotional post to Instagram, announcing the loss of her grandmother. The sad passing comes just weeks after Kerr lost her grandfather.

“My darling Nan passed last week on the 27th of February. Nan, there are no words to describe how grateful my heart is for you,” she captioned a series of photos of her loved one.

She added, “Until I see you in heaven, please know you’ll always be my sunshine.”

In her conclusion, Kerry wrote, “Give Pa a big hug from me. I love you both more than words could ever express.”

Many of Kerr’s famous friends sent their condolences via Instagram, including Jeremy Scott and Elle Macpherson.