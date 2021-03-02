Jhene Aiko To Host Grammy Award Premiere Ceremony

Jhene Aiko will take on hosting duties at the Grammy Awards premiere ceremony this month.
The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the Grammy-nominated singer will host the pre-show, where most trophies are awarded. It will be streamed live on the Grammy’s website ahead of the 63rd annual ceremony on March 14.
The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.
The pre-show will feature performances by rapper Burna Boy, singer Rufus Wainwright, jazz band Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, pianist Igor Levit, singer Poppy and Latin electropop musician Lido Pimienta.
Aiko’s third studio album “Chilombo” is nominated for album of the year and best progressive R&B album.
She’s also up for best R&B performance for her song “Lightning & Thunder,” featuring John Legend.