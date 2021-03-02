‘King Of Queens’ Cast To Reunite For Table Read In Honour Of The Late Jerry Stiller

Fans of “The King of Queens” are in for a nostalgic treat.

According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, Sony Pictures Television announced that Kevin James, Leah Remini and the rest of the cast will reunite virtually for a table read of a classic episode, with a twofold purpose: to raise money for charity and to honour the memory of late co-star Jerry Stiller, who passed away back in May at age 92.

As EW reports, the event will raise money for Henry Street Settlement, “a social services, health care, and arts organization that serves the Lower East Side and all of New York City,” which held a special place in Stiller’s heart for giving him his start in theatre.

In addition to James and Remini reprising their roles as Doug and Carrie Heffernan, other cast members participating will be Victor Williams (Deacon Palmer), Gary Valentine (Danny Heffernan), Patton Oswalt (Spence Olchin), Nicole Sullivan (Holly Shumpert) and guest star Rachel Dratch (Denise Battaglia).

Along with the table read, the event will also include a star-studded tribute to Stiller and a cast Q&A moderated by “King of Queens” exec producer Michael J. Weithorn, who’ll be directing.

“Those of us who made ‘The King of Queens’ are incredibly excited to reunite in honuor of our recently departed friend — the uniquely funny, sweet, incomparable Jerry Stiller,” said Weithorn in a statement. “We have no doubt Jerry will be watching and screaming down at us from heaven.”

The event will be streamed live on the “King of Queens” Facebook page on March 12 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.