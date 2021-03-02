Simon Cowell Returning For Season 16 Of ‘AGT’, Along With Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum & Terry Crews

If it ain’t broke, why fix it?

That appears to be the thinking behind NBC’s announcement on Tuesday that when “America’s Got Talent” returns with its 16th season, the cast will remain intact.

“AGT” judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara will all be returning for the new season, the network announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Host Terry Crews will also be coming back when the show kicks off its 16th season this summer.

“To celebrate the return of America’s favourite judging panel, ‘AGT’ will be hosting one final nationwide ‘Last Chance Audition’ for the upcoming season on Saturday, March 6,” the press release added.

Acts interested in auditioning are invited to register now at AGTAuditions.com to book “a virtual audition slot” that will allow them to perform live for the show’s producers, with the best acts from that day sent on to perform for the “AGT” judges.

Cowell was forced to sit out the end of the previous season when he broke his back after a cycling accident last summer, but is expected to have made a full recovery by the time filming begins on the new season.

The premiere date of the 16th season of “AGT” will be announced at a later time.