Report: New ‘Harry Potter’ Video Game To Allow Users To Play As Transgender Characters

The creator of filmdom’s most famous wizard may have a thing or two to say regarding a report about an anticipated upcoming “Harry Potter” video game.

According to Bloomberg, “Hogwarts Legacy” will reportedly offer players the option of customizing various aspects of their onscreen characters, including voice, gender and body type, allowing players to decide whether they’ll play as “witch” or “wizard.”

The latter will determine the player’s dormitory assignment, but a source tells the outlet that a player can assign feminine or masculine characteristics, regardless of the character’s body type, essentially allowing the ability to create transgender characters.

However, Bloomberg also points out that the “Hogwarts Legacy” website makes no mention as to whether the game is trans-inclusive, but that players can “customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.”

J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter novels that spawned the mega-hit film franchise, has received widespread backlash for her comments about transgender people.