17-Year-Old Carolina Rial Wows ‘The Voice’ Coaches With Beautiful Performance Of Sam Smith’s ‘Stay With Me’

Carolina Rial wowed the “Voice” coaches on Tuesday’s episode.

The 17-year-old, from Ridgefield, New Jersey, belted out Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me”, with John Legend and Nick Jonas both turning their chairs before battling it out to get her on their team.

“New Jersey!” Jonas, who grew up in Wyckoff, said.

“I’ve driven through New Jersey a lot,” Legend insisted.

Jonas then gushed, “That’s the kind of voice I feel like this show’s all about.”

Legend added, “Your range is just exquisite, your control was insane,” saying she breathed new life into such a classic song.

He went on, “This was so exciting for me to watch and I would love to work with you.”

Rial ended up picking Team John.

As if Rial’s appearance on “The Voice” wasn’t enough, she also got to celebrate with no homework on Monday and Tuesday, as her school announced all students would get those nights off to watch the show.

The teen attends Catholic girls school Saint Dominic Academy in Jersey City.

“’The Voice’ premieres Monday, March 1, and Tuesday, March 2,” the school said on its website. “Those nights will be HOMEWORK FREE for all, so that students and staff can all watch Carolina compete!”