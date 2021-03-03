Paris Hilton ‘Angry And Disgusted’ Over Resurfaced Interview In Which She Was Treated To ‘Rude, Chauvinistic Behaviour’

Years later, Paris Hilton is happy people are finally seeing how badly she and other female stars have been treated by the media.

On Tuesday night, Hilton shared a resurfaced 2011 interview from the now-defunct “Opie and Anthony” radio show, which turned awkward after she refused to comment on Lindsay Lohan.

While Hilton was saying that Lohan had been “working hard for everything she has,” the hosts interrupted her and accused her of being defensive and calling her “spoiled.”

In her post on Instagram, the reality star said seeing the video again made her feel “angry and disgusted”: “This is the type of rude, chauvinistic behavior that myself and so many other women have had to deal with and put up with for years.”

“Grateful that people are finally realizing how wrong this is and calling people out for their cruel actions to make change,” Hilton wrote. “Enough is enough.”

Later, Hilton shared a video of the full interview given to her by a friend. Explaining that she didn’t know the videotape existed, she said, “I will never forget the feeling I felt in that room.”

“It makes me so angry and sad to watch,” Hilton wrote. “Sad that I had to continue to put on a brave face and be polite while hurting so much inside … And then at the end of the video to insult me and call me that after what they did to me?!”

She continued, “I am strong and brave now and I will never put up with this again. And I hope by having these conversations it could be an inspiration to other girls & women to not stand for this. And for the people behaving this way to be put in check and to help stop this from happening to anyone else.”

Hilton’s comments and the resurfaced video come amid a wider re-evaluation of the treatment of young, female stars in the public eye following the airing of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears”.