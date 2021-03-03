Gabrielle Union And Stepdaughter Zaya Wade Re-enact Classic ’10 Things I Hate About You’ Scene

Gabrielle Union is reliving memories.

In a new TikTok video, the 48-year-old actress got together with 13-year-old stepdaughter Zaya Wade to recreate a scene from one of her breakthrough films, “10 Things I Hate About You”.

RELATED: Zach Braff Joins Gabrielle Union In Disney+’s ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Reboot

“Tell us you’ve watched ’10 Things I Hate About You’ without telling us you’ve watched ’10 Things I Hate About You’,” Union says in the video, setting up a meme for her followers to run with.

Wade starts things off by reciting a line originally spoken by Union’s character in the film, Chastity, “I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?”

Union then chimed in by stepping into the role of Chastity’s best friend Bianca Stratford, originally played by Larisa Oleynik, responding, “I think you can in Europe.”

RELATED: Gabrielle Union’s Romantic Birthday Video To Dwyane Wade Melts Hearts

It’s not the first time Union has taken to reliving classic roles on her TikTok account.

“I said, Brr, it’s cold in here. There must be some Toros in the atmosphere,” Gabrielle said in one post, reciting the line from “Bring It On”.