Catherine Zeta-Jones Says She’s A ‘Huge Royalist’ And Always ‘Gets Dressed Up’ For Royal Events

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a huge fan of the royals.

The actress chatted with fellow guest Diane von Furstenberg and host Andy Cohen on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live” about meeting the Queen.

She explained how she’d met Her Majesty numerous times while acting in the Royal Variety Performance show at the Theatre Royal at Drury Lane in London.

Zeta-Jones added, “I did the classic lined-up backstage, and she goes down the line and is able to ask you a question, each and every one of us.

“It makes you feel incredibly, incredibly important,” she went on.

The star continued, “I’m a huge royalist, you know. I get dressed up for the weddings and the births and the christenings. So I’m a huge Queen fan, I mean, royal fan.”

She previously admitted to watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding in a ball gown alongside her husband Michael Douglas, her two children Dylan and Carys, and cardboard cutouts of Harry, Meghan, and the Queen.

The “Chicago” actress received a CBE from Prince Charles in 2011.

Zeta-Jones also spoke about presenting at the Golden Globes and why she was adamant about having a short bob for her role in “Chicago”.